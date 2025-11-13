A south-west charity dedicated to joining the dots between food waste and local hunger certainly hopes so.
FareShare South West rescues good, surplus food from the industry and distributes it to more than 340 charities, schools and community hubs across the region.
Its team knows the winter months place the heaviest strain on households already hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis. As temperatures fall and energy bills rise, many families face impossible choices between heating their homes and putting a hot meal on the table.
At the same time, supermarkets are filled with festive displays and seasonal offers. Much of this abundance will end up wasted before it even reaches people’s homes — a contradiction not lost on those working to keep vulnerable families fed.
This winter, FareShare South West aims to raise £100,000 to rescue enough surplus food for one million meals. The charity says the money will prevent perfectly good food from going to waste and redirect it to people across the south west who need it most.
For one week, from midday on Tuesday, December 2, every donation to the charity’s Big Give Christmas Challenge appeal will be doubled, thanks to supporters who have already pledged match funding. The campaign means each contribution could make twice the impact during the busiest time of year for the charity.
“With your support we’ll be sharing food with families struggling to get by this winter; people experiencing homelessness; and those who will be lonely at Christmas. Without us, there’s no safety net. Can you help us be there?” says Lucy Bearn, FareShare South West’s chief executive.
To help bring the joy of good food to communities across the region — and to cut the climate cost of food waste — mark your calendar for Tuesday, December 2.
More information is available at faresharesouthwest.org.uk/biggive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.