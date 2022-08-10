Famous Jamaica Inn sold to new owners
Subscribe newsletter
The famed Jamaica Inn has been sold to the Coaching Inn Group for a sum of £8 million.
Made famous by the Daphne du Maurier, best selling novel of the same name; the 18th century coaching inn was first built to link the towns of Bodmin and Launceston, acting as a halfway point to rest horses and weary passengers after their journey across the moor.
For the last eight years however, the inn has been owned by Jackson who provided substantial investment into the property, transforming the 17-bedroom coaching inn into a thriving business, providing a 36-bedroom hotel, on site bar and dining facilities, a farm and gift shop, as well as a museum dedicated to the property’s history.
Matthew Smith, partner in the hotel agency team at Knight Frank said: “Having brokered the deal to Allen when he purchased Jamaica Inn eight years ago it is quite remarkable what has been achieved under his ownership. Such a transformation from a traditional 17-bedroom coaching inn to a highly profitable thriving 36-bedroom multifaceted business, whilst carefully preserving the 18th century parts of the inn.”
There are a number of other aspects which add to the property’s value one of which is planning permission to construct a single story circular function suite with a capacity of over 200 people. Aspects such as this, as well as the iconic history of the Jamaica Inn is no doubt what led the Coaching Inn Group to make the purchase.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |