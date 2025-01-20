CHRISTIAN Oxlade-Chamberlain, much like his elder brother Alex, grew up immersed in the world of football.
It’s fair to say that the sport runs deep in the family’s veins, a legacy rooted in their father, Mark Chamberlain, who was a celebrated England international in the 1980s.
Mark's remarkable career and passion for the game set a powerful example for his sons, shaping their early years and inspiring their ambitions.
For Christian, football was not just a pastime, but also a way of life. From an early age, he displayed a natural affinity for the sport, honing his skills in youth teams and benefiting from the insights and support of a football-savvy family.
Watching his father’s old match tapes and absorbing stories of Mark’s exploits on the pitch fuelled his dreams. Alongside his brother Alex, who would go on to play at the highest levels with Arsenal, Liverpool and England, Christian’s upbringing was steeped in a culture of hard work, discipline and an unwavering love for the game.
As Christian – who is currently on loan with Truro City from Kidderminster Harriers – carved out his own career, moving through various tiers of English football, the family influence remained a constant source of inspiration. The Oxlade-Chamberlain brothers may have taken different paths within the sport, but they share a deep-seated connection to the game that ties them to their father’s legacy and reflects their shared passion for football.
For Christian, football isn’t just in his blood – it’s at the very heart of his identity, a thread that has run through his life from childhood to the professional stage.
“They’re nice support arms when you need then,” sys Christian. “Alex less so, he’s a bit more stern with it, but dad is more of a soft touch. Seriously, though, they are both so supportive and are there when you need them.
“When I was younger especially, dad was really helpful, he was the one giving me the advice, telling me what to do. It’s helped me a lot and it’s got me to where I am today.”
Current stop off for the 26-year-old, however, is Cornwall – a county which has never been blessed to have had its own Football League club to shout about.
At Truro, they have a vision, a grand plan as such and Oxlade-Chamberlain is part of an exciting current mix who are making quite the stir amongst rivals in National League South.
“I think everyone would look a Football League club down here,” he says. “It’s not easy, for the size of Cornwall, I think it definitely needs a league club.
“This league, though, is good, it’s competitive. For the last couple of years I’ve been playing in either the National League North or the Conference. This is different, a bit less physical, but a bit more technical, which is nice
“It’s not funny being beat up by big northern bruisers each week, but I am really enjoying my time down here. It’s a great bunch of lads, the gaffer’s got playing some great stuff, so who knows where it will take us.”