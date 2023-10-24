POLICE are investigating after valuable motorcycles were reportedly stolen from a property in Dobwalls.
The items included a Yamaha PW50 2002 motocross bike and a KTM SXF 350 motocross bike and a Revvi kids Electric Balance bike.
Owner, Nathan Shaw said: “Our three year old and five year old are devastated. Their bikes have both been stolen as has my high value KTM among other items. We are all disappointed.”
It was reported that two motocross bikes and an electric bike were taken from a garden shed in the Penhale Close area sometime between 1.30am and 9.30am on Sunday, October 22.
Nathan’s eldest son, Hunter, had been looking to enter competitions later this year with one of the bikes. However, unless the bikes are returned or can be replaced, he may not be able to.
Nathan said: “As a family we are gutted. The children are distraught. Hunter keeps asking when the bad men will bring the bikes back. It’s difficult to hear. Motorbiking is his outlet.
“We were about to upgrade his bike so he could start doing competitions, but I don’t know how we will do that now.
“I am struggling to sleep every night knowing how easily they popped that lock - especially as it’s the same type of lock on our front door.”
Nathan, who also shares youngest son Aksel, with wife Chantelle Shaw, claims this kind of crime is becoming an epidemic in Cornwall.
He said: “This is happening so much here and in the country in general at the moment. Every single day you hear about it.
“To have these monsters of the night come and nick stuff is just a disgrace.”
A relative has launched a GoFundMe to buy Hunter a new bike www.gofundme.com/f/replace-hunters-stolen-bikes
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “It is believed that a vehicle was used to transport the bikes.”
The family are asking for the public’s support in the hope these items can be returned.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230280635.