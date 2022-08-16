Family pays tribute following fatal collision at Holsworthy
Subscribe newsletter
Police have named the man who died following a collision at Holsworthy, Devon, on Wednesday 10 August.
Mark Colwill, 58, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorcycle.
It happened at around 6.30pm, at Sandymoor Cross, between Holsworthy and Ashwater.
The family of Mr Colwill have paid tribute to him.
They said: “In loving memory of Mark Colwill, who was tragically taken far too soon on Wednesday 10 August, 2022.
“A loving son, husband, brother and devoted dad and grandad.
“Forever in our hearts.”
Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.
If anyone witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, contact police via the website or by calling 101 quoting log 0757 of 10/08/22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |