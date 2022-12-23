Join soap star and panto legend Shane Richie this Christmas as he is joined by X Factor Winner Matt Terry, the fabulous Ceri Dupree, the hilarious Peter Piper, Stephanie McKenzie as the title role and West End star Jarnéia Richard-Noel.
Once upon a time in a land far away, the beautiful Princess Aurora is given a 21st birthday present by her evil aunt Carabosse. By pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel, she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep for 100 years.
Can true love survive and the handsome Prince Charming break the spell? Who will outwit the evil Enchantress and foil her wicked plans? All will be revealed in this spectacular panto packed with magic, music, comedy and special effects.
Richie has been a regular fixture on prime-time television and known for creating the role of the lovable Alfie Moon in BBC One’s EastEnders. In addition to his illustrious television career, he has many theatre credits to his name, including the London West End and Manchester production of Grease, Boogie Nights, A Perfect Murder, Not Dead Enough and most recently has played the roles of ‘Hugo’ and ‘Loco Chanelle’ in Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in the West End and on UK tour.
Richie said: “I am really looking forward to playing Muddles at The Theatre Royal Plymouth this pantomime season. Sleeping Beauty is a great story with plenty of opportunity for big laughs and slapstick jokes which will entertain the whole family. Can’t wait to see you all there!”
Joining Richie as The Prince is Terry, best-known for being crowned as the winner of the 13th series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2016.
Since then, he has been recording and writing music all over the world and had a top-three hit with his Ed Sheeran-penned winner’s single When Christmas Comes Around and featured on Enrique Iglesias’ smash Summer single Subeme La Radio with Sean Paul.
He has toured the world in leading roles in Rock of Ages, DreamWorks’ Madagascar the Musical and on Broadway in Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the Musical.
Terry talked about the importance of the annual pantomime.
“It’s a tradition, more than anything,” he said. “It’s the countdown to Christmas, especially for children. We want to make those memories and they can continue on as they grow up.”
“Faaaaaaaabulous” panto dame and cabaret artist Dupree has performed at venues across the UK. Ceri’s portrayal of Danny La Rue in Cilla achieved acclaim and his extensive repertoire of theatre shows include Hello Dolly, Rock Hard 60s Tribute show, Hot Stuff the 70s tribute show, The Ultimate Hen Party, The Wizard of Oz and The Rocky Horror Show.
Biggest
Much-loved panto comic Piper co-starred in ITV’s 5 Alive in the 1980s and then went on to star in US television shows. He appeared in the Jimmy McGovern series Broken for BBC One and appeared as Tom Ridley in Coronation Street for ITV. He’s more recently paired up with Shane in a new TV series Caravanning with Shane Richie for Channel 5.
Emerging musical theatre star McKenzie joins the cast as Princess Beauty.
Sleeping Beauty is produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes.
The family-friendly show will be packed full of comedy routines, participation and all the unmissable magic that Theatre Royal audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime.
Tickets can be found on the TRP website www.theatreroyal.com/whats-on/2022-sleeping-beauty