Richie has been a regular fixture on prime-time television and known for creating the role of the lovable Alfie Moon in BBC One’s EastEnders. In addition to his illustrious television career, he has many theatre credits to his name, including the London West End and Manchester production of Grease, Boogie Nights, A Perfect Murder, Not Dead Enough and most recently has played the roles of ‘Hugo’ and ‘Loco Chanelle’ in Everybody’s Talking about Jamie in the West End and on UK tour.