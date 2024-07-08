BODMIN Railway is looking for a family of four to star in their new promotional video.
The film, due to be shot on July 11, will be on location at Bodmin General and on a trip to Bodmin Parkway. The chosen family need to be comfortable in front of the camera, and will receive two free ‘Family of 4’ tickets by way of thanks.
The video will be used for marketing so full consent will be needed. Interested families are asked to email [email protected] with a family photo and short description of their family.