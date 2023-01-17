A potential tragedy which was averted thanks to a nearby defibrillator has inspired a Bodmin family to raise money to ensure where there’s a cycle trail, there’s a nearby defibrillator.
Oscar Dawe, 14, was out cycling with the Cornwall Bicycle Project CIC groups at Minions in November when he suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest.
However, thanks to the quick thinking of Mike Trebilcock, one of the group leaders, and a nearby defibrillator, Oscar was saved before being transferred to Derriford Hospital and then Bristol Children’s Hospital, where he was later diagnosed with an underlying heart condition that had not been previously identified.
After making a full recovery, Oscar and his family want to do their bit to ensure that all popular cycling routes have defibrillators so that anyone else who might be in the same position can access the life-saving machines as without it, Oscar would not have survived.
They are aiming to raise at least £5,000 towards their aims after an initial target of £1,500 was smashed within 24 hours.
Oscar’s mother, Emmie, said that as well as the Crowdfunder, launched by his Aunt, they are planning a series of events to raise as much money as possible.
She said: “We want to raise as much as we can to ensure that as many bike trails as possible have access to the defibrillators that saved my son’s life.
“We know how lucky we are to have been in a place where we were able to access one and the experiences that we’ve had over the last couple of months really showed us just how vital having a defibrillator nearby is.
“We want to raise as much as we can, with the more we raise ensuring we can purchase more defibrillators. As well as the fundraiser, we are planning a series of events to go further.
“The first is a downhill race on March 12, at Woody’s Bike Park in Fowey, where we intend to install the first defibrillator we purchase.”
The Crowdfunder to raise £5,000 can be found on the Just Giving website at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oscars-defib