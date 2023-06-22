“When talking about what Michael was, I have to admit I feel a bit of a fraud. For me, work colleagues and the family we had a different Mike. Phil put it best, “cantankerous and exasperating, but not a bad bone in his body.” We also saw all the fun and laughter of Michael, so often. But there was so much more to him than we realised. The avalanche of love we have felt from you, his friends, the stories of the time spent, energy he gave, kind words spoken, the number of people whose lives he touched makes me feel I really didn’t know him that well. Even those who knew him really well, have been surprised. Both Phil and Dan have both mentioned that, when talking to people, they have found out things that Mike had done for others, time given so effortlessly. Both of them said to me ‘when did he find time!’ Because even they were surprised by how much he gave of himself.