A fallen tree had led to cancellations on the Liskeard to Looe line, with disruption expected into the early evening.
Meanwhile, there were also delays to services on the main line between Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard, also due to a tree which had fallen down amid the strong winds of Storm Noa.
A spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) said: "Due to a tree blocking the railway between Liskeard and Looe all lines are blocked.
"Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled.
"A GWR train has struck a small tree on the line. The driver is examining the train and further updates will be posted shortly."
Meanwhile, the spokesperson confirmed things were returning to normal on the mainline, saying: "Following a tree blocking the railway earlier today between Bodmin Parkway and Liskeard the line has now reopened.Train services running through these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 17:15 12/04."