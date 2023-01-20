The ding-dong bells of Christmas and New Year celebrations are good for the soul but for most of us the party was over with a bang when the winter bills arrived (all be it late due to Royal Mail strikes of course).
For some of us, particularly our elderly friends and neighbours it has been a winter of serious discomfort and growing financial difficulty.
The cost of living crisis is biting down hard and the new ‘normal’ is high energy prices that are set to reach even higher levels despite Liz Truss ridiculous and eye watering multi billion pound hand out to the utility companies. What makes it worse is that it is almost impossible to switch energy supply contracts which make us feel that we have no way of escape.
While energy companies carry on merrily on high, loud alarm bells are ringing in our minds. While many of us hate the thought of next winter, Grants4homeimprovements want to help you fall in love with winter again.
The Westcountry eco specialists have opened a new round of applications for funded home improvements regardless of age or employment status. It costs nothing and anyone can apply. (Benefits are not a requirement).
Funding of up to £40,000+ (for larger properties) is available and covers 100% of the process and they can switch you to a new energy supplier too.
The usual suspects such as wall and loft insulation are available but new for 2023 Grants4homeimprovements include fully funded Air Source Heat Pump, Solar Panels and perhaps most importantly Applicants can benefit from an energy supply switch to the lowest rate available in the UK.
For more information call Grants4homeimprovements.co.uk on 0345 061 8888.