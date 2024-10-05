TAMAR Valley National Landscape is offering weekly walks this autumn exploring the local area.
From October to December there will be a programme of walks each Monday, Wednesday and Thursday morning taking in river views, the Tamar valley’s rich mining heritage and scenic woods.
There are two walk and talk groups which are of a ‘medium ability’ level with many walks described as quite energetic and lasting over 1.5 hours over varying terrain. A social walking group will host wellbeing walks focused on health and mental wellbeing.
The free walks will take in some of the most beautiful and scenic routes in the Tamar Valley, including Saltash, Gunnislake, the Bere Penisula and river Tamar.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Valley National Landscape said: “Each week, our qualified walk leaders will help walkers to discover new routes in the Tamar Valley and beyond, or revisit old favourites.
“Most walks include a coffee stop part way round or at the end, and many walkers agree that the social aspect of their walk gives them a real lift, in addition to the physical benefits.”
The Saltash walk and talk group meets every Monday at 10:30am for two-hour walks around Churchtown Farm Nature Reserve, with great views across the rivers Tamar and Lynher, Antony Passage or Burrator. The group will also explore the South West Coast Path, including walks around Fowey Estuary, Seaton Valley, Millendreath and Talland Bay.
Wednesday mornings, the Tamar Valley group is out and about enjoying the autumn colour in Luckett, Sydenham Damerel, Weir Quay, Calstock, Cotehele Quay, Buckland Monachorum and Cadsonbury. On November 13 they will be introducing the Meavy Circular; a new and beautiful walk along footpaths through the woods to Burrator Dam on to Yennadon Down.
Tamar and Bere wellbeing walks will explore a number of local routes on both side of the river including Weir Quay, Calstock, Bere Ferrers to Thorn Point, Harrowbarrow, Scrubtor, West Down and Double Waters with views over the Walkham and Tavy valleys, Greenscombe Woods, Magpie Bridge and Gunnislake riverside.
Booking is not needed to participate in the walks and people are able to join in with as few or many as they would like.
Appropriate footwear and comfortable clothing is advised for the walks with a walking stick a useful accessory. Participants are also advised to bring a drink and snack, particularly for longer walks.
Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome at the walk leader’s discretion. All walkers participate at their own risk.
More details about the walking programmes can be found online at: www.tamarvalley-nl.org.uk/discover-explore/walking/free-walk-groups/
Tamar Valley National Landscape is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with its main aim to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area.