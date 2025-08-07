LOCALS and visitors are invited to explore the iconic Tamar Bridge from stunning new perspectives – both high above and deep beneath its towering structure – through two unique events this month.
Tomorrow (August 8), from 10am to 12pm, the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre is hosting a free drop-in virtual reality (VR) session. This immersive experience gives attendees aged 11 and over the chance to:
- Climb the bridge’s towers
- Walk along the suspension cables
- Soak in breathtaking views from thrilling, rarely-seen vantage points
No booking is required for the VR session, simply drop in and enjoy a virtual adventure across one of the South West’s most impressive engineering feats.
The exploration, however, doesn’t stop there. For those curious about what lies beneath the bridge, Anchorage Tours will be running on Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 19.
These guided tours offer a rare opportunity to venture inside the anchorage chambers, the hidden spaces that anchor the bridge’s mighty suspension cables.
