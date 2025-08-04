It will be held on August 16 and will see a literal ‘carnival atmosphere’ in the town with plenty of things to do and enjoy across the town as part of its ‘summer of events’.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Carnival’s organising committee said: “Bodmin Carnival will be held Saturday, August 16. 2025 and lets make this year’s Bodmin Carnival the biggest and best yet!
“It is free to enter the carnival and registration is open for applicants!
“We invite local organisations, businesses, and individuals to get involved, dress up, and join in the fun. Whether you’re walking solo, building a float, or forming a group, there’s a class for you!
“There are fantastic prizes to be won. First-place winners in each class will receive perpetual cups, or trophies to keep many kindly donated by local businesses. Rosettes and certificates for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place generously sponsored by Proper Cornish.
“We’re on the lookout for creative, topical, humorous, weird, and whacky entries—so go wild with your costumes and help create that unforgettable Carnival atmosphere!”
Live music and entertainment at the event will see performances from Samba Kernow, Rachel Best, Energia Samba and of course, in the procession Roche Brass Band and Bodmin Town Band.
The spokesperson continued: “We will also have plenty of food, drink and family fun on offer. The entry assembly starts at 3:30pm on Fair Park, where Castle Canyke Scouts will be serving a sizzling BBQ. Treat yourself to Ben’s Ice Creams and Millie’s Coffee, hot or cold, we’ve got you covered.
“After judging, the procession kicks off at 6:45pm making its way through the town and ending at Priory Long Stay Car Park.
“Funfair rides, inflatables, food, and drink will be available in the afternoon and evening in Priory Park and Mount Folly.”
There will be 14 carnival classes at this year’s Bodmin Carnival in addition to the best overall winner.
These are:
- Single Walker (Under 14)
- Single Walker (14 and over)
- Small Walking Group (2–4 persons)
- Walking Group – Topical
- Walking Group – Humorous
- Walking Group - with accompanying Vehicle
- Decorated Prams & Bikes (individuals or groups)
- Decorated Float or Trailer
- Trade Vehicle / Walkers
- Vintage / Classic Vehicle or Motorcycle
- Visiting Fairy King and Group
- Visiting Fairy Queen and Group
- Visiting Carnival Queen and Group
- Royalty Vehicle (from Classes 13 & 14)
- Best Overall Entry – Perpetual Cup awarded
Entry forms can be collected from Bodmin Town Council’s reception desk at Shire House, where they an also be returned after completion.
Alternative means to enter is by emailing the carnival committee at [email protected] who will send an entry form to complete and return online.
A spokesperson for the carnival committee added: “Let’s keep this much-loved tradition alive and thriving in Bodmin. We can’t wait to see your creativity come to life on carnival day!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.