CORNWALL Councillor Andrew Long has been elected unopposed as joint chair of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, alongside Plymouth City Councillor Anne Freeman.
The appointments were confirmed at the committee’s first meeting since the May local elections, marking a significant moment for cross-border cooperation between Cornwall and Devon.
Cllr Long, who represents the Callington division for Mebyon Kernow, is Cornwall Council’s longest-serving member and brings over two decades of experience to the role. First co-opted to Callington Town Council in 1999, he was elected to Caradon District Council in 2007 and then to Cornwall Council in 2009. His electoral division now includes Kelly Bray and St Dominic.
“The Tamar Crossings are incredibly important for communities on both sides of the river who rely on the bridge and the ferries to get to work, school and access services,” he said. “The location of the main hospital for this part of the peninsula in Derriford means tens of thousands of people have to use the facilities to access health services.
“We recognise the challenges recent increases in tolls have created for local residents and businesses and I am determined to work with partners to find a viable and sustainable future for the services in Saltash and Torpoint.”
“I’ve never hidden my desire to see tolls removed on both the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry and for National Highways to pay their way in the future and I will be working towards that end which will benefit the people of Plymouth and South East Cornwall. This has not changed and I will continue to press for a solution that does not penalise the residents who have to use the Bridge and Ferry – those who have no choice.”
Cllr Long will co-chair the committee alongside Councillor Anne Freeman, who represents Devonport Ward on Plymouth City Council. Freeman, elected in 2024, has quickly risen to take on key roles within the authority, including Vice Chair of the Taxi Licensing Committee and membership of several scrutiny panels.
The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee is made up of ten councillors – five from Cornwall Council and five from Plymouth City Council and oversees the governance and strategic direction of both crossings.
Other members from Cornwall Council include Cllrs Jim Candy, Kate Ewert, Rob Parsonage and Dan Rogerson. Plymouth City Council is represented by Cllrs Jon Dingle, Sally Nicholson, John Stephens and Chris Wood.
Cllr Freeman believes it is vital for everyone on the committee to work together in a positive way. While she recognises individual councillors will hold different political views, she would like to see party politics left at the door with decisions made on what is best for the Bridge and the Ferry and the local residents and businesses who rely on them.
She said: “This is a very exciting and important time for Tamar Crossings and the Joint Committee and I’m looking forward to working with staff, officers, elected members, partners and local communities to seize the opportunities and address the challenges facing the crossings and securing their future.”
