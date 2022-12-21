A COMMUNITY centre in Liskeard has been part of a powerful exhibition giving voice to Cornwall’s homeless.
The People.Project, led by charity St Petrocs, features the portraits and accounts of people who’ve been affected by housing insecurity or who have had to sleep rough since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Through their work, photographer Gavan Goulder and community arts organisation StreetDraw24 challenge the stigma and negative stereotypes around those who face homelessness.
An indoor exhibition bringing together the portraits and stories will run at the Royal Cornwall Museum until Friday (December 23): an outdoor exhibition began at The Eden Project and can be found at almost 40 places around the county, including the Liskerrett Centre in Liskeard.
A website and a book have also been produced.
As the team interviewed 70 people around Cornwall, they heard many heartbreaking stories from people living on the streets or in cars or vans, of people facing eviction, sofa-surfing or living with extended family in cramped conditions and more, as well as practical and uplifting advice on how to survive tough times.
A spokesperson for the Liskerrett Centre said: “St Petrocs have been quietly doing their vital work from Liskerrett for a good part of this last year.
“It is important to us that an offer is made here of warmth, hot food, a shower and clothes washing facilities, alongside specialist support and advice.
“Of course, we wanted to be part of People. Project Cornwall and help highlight the reality of homelessness in Cornwall.”
Helen Trevaskis of StreetDraw24, said: “When we decided to invite organisations and individuals to help us stage this unique multi-site exhibition, we didn’t know if anyone would say yes.
“It felt risky. It’s been overwhelming to see so many step forward to support those who shared their stories and had their portraits taken during the project.”
A St Petrocs client featured in the exhibition, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Why do people have this stigma around homelessness that says people that ended up homeless are worthless?
“Something needs to be done to highlight this because there are some intelligent and useful people to society who end up homeless. You’d like people to treat you with a bit of dignity if you found yourself in that position.”
A copy of the book which has been published is due to be archived at Kresen Kernow - Cornwall’s historical archive, as well as within the National Library, to mark the severity of the situation so many people in Cornwall find themselves caught up in right now.
Find out more about where you can see the exhibition at www.PeopleProjectCornwall.co.uk