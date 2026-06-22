AN exhibition about the West of England Bandsmen’s Festival, which staged its 100th contest on June 20, is running at the Wheal Martyn Clay Works museum, near St Austell.
The festival, also known as the Bugle Band Contest, has worked with the museum to mount the exhibition which has the title, More Cornish Than May Day.
The exhibition features a collection of memorabilia, photographs and archive material from competitions throughout the years, highlighting the history and lasting legacy of the event.
Visitors have the opportunity to explore how the festival first began in Bugle and how it has evolved over the decades.
The exhibition is running until July 26 and Wheal Martyn Clay Works is open daily from 10am to 5pm.
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