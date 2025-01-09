A SURGERY in Liskeard, which has long been a cornerstone of community healthcare offering essential medical services to generations of residents, is embarking on an ambitious project of expansion.
The Rosedean House Surgery – which has been in place in Dean Street since the late 1800s – has put forward an ambitious expansion project designed to meet the growing demand of new housing developments in the town, as well as an ageing population and the requirements of modern general practice.
Over the past two years, in tandem with One Medical Property and the local council, Rosedean House Surgery has developed a scheme utilising its current building, as well as adjacent land acquisitions, to develop a new, pioneering health and well-being centre to provide the people of the Liskeard area with the facility they deserve.
Dr Penny Atkinson, Lead GP at Rosedean House Surgery, said: “We have been working with our colleagues at OneMedicare for a number of years – and we are positive that joining the family group is in the best interest of the surgery and will allow us to continue to put patients’ care first.
“By joining the OneMedicare network, we will be able to offer our patients exciting new services, as well as the specialist support and resources needed to secure the practice’s long-term future.
“I want to reassure patients that all personal care and dispensary will remain the same, as will the way you currently access appointments. Our clinical staff team will also remain the same, continuing to provide excellent patient care to the Liskeard community.”
The expansion plans for the surgery, which have received full sign-off from the Integrated Care Board (ICB), are just one of a number of changes that are to set take place at the surgery in the coming months.
Improvements to the phone system and other digital systems, improved accessibility to healthcare services and expanded digital access are also set to go ahead under the new changes.
Outlining their plans, OneMedicare state: “The much-loved Grade II listed building has been altered and extended several times over the years – and now it cannot be updated anymore to suit both current and projected needs without considerable architectural intervention.
“The community has been clear in asking us through multiple stakeholder engagement events to stay on our existing site in the centre of the town and to provide easier pedestrian and disabled access.
“As detailed within our business case document, the practice will remain fully operational during the construction phase, ensuring that the care and the health of our community takes priority over everything else.
“The new surgery is a vision that we have had for so many years – and it has not become a necessity to both serve our growing list and also provide a state-of-the-art building that will be multifunctional and attractive to new staff and the wider primary care team.
“It will also enable us to expand our capacity to train our doctors and nurses of the future and continue the legacy of Rosedean that began all those years ago.”