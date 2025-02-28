EXCITEMENT is building ahead of the fifth and final event of this season’s East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross-Country League.
In what has already been a record-breaking year for the league, bumper entries are again expected for the final races, which will take place in the fields opposite to Lux Park Leisure Centre in Liskeard on Friday, March 7.
For those looking to attend, limited parking will be available at the leisure centre, as well as the Liskeard School & Community College car park off Coldstyle Road.
The Year 3/4 girls race will kick-off the start of the four races at 4.10pm with the Year 3/4 boys at 4.20pm, Year 5/6 girls (4.30pm) and Year 5/6 boys (4.45pm).
As always, each school can only enter a maximum of seven runners for each race with the first four children back to count for the overall team score.
Registration opens from 3.30pm and the entry fee is £2 per runner.
Organisers have issued a timely reminder to those coming along to support, there will be no parking alongside Coldstyle Road, as this will be coned off in advance of the races.