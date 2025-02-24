EXCITEMENT is building in and around Liskeard as the town’s local Cancer Research UK committee finalise plans for the return of its annual exhibition and sale of art and craft.
The annual event, which takes place at the Public Hall next month, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and purchase a diverse range of art and handmade crafts.
In what will be the 56th running of the exhibition, this year’s event will feature works from three local artists, Kirsty Freeman, Alastair Riley and Claire Sutherland.
Kirsty is a self-taught mosaic artist, living in Liskeard, where she runs her business, MonChic Mosaics, offering small gift items such as trays and coasters, statement one off pieces and bespoke commissions, which are often inspired by the Cornish landscape. Working mainly with ceramic, glass, slate, and broken pottery, she has a real love for colour and texture.
Like Kirsty, artist-printmaker Alastair — also from Liskeard — is delighted to be supporting the exhibition with his works, which as did the Far East originators of the art form, use multiple paper stencils for each composition with the ink forced through the screen with a squeegee.
Completing the trio, Claire from Claire’s Creations, uses sea shells, sea glass, pottery and any other treasures from the Cornish coastline to feature in her work.
A handing in day is scheduled for Sunday, March 2, between 9.30am and 3pm, before the event opens on Tuesday, March 4 at 7pm. Admission for this is £6 and will include cheese and wine.
The exhibition will then run from Wednesday, March 5, through to Sunday, March 9, with daily opening times from 10am through to 7.30pm (except Sunday, when it closes at 3.30pm). Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.
There will be a special ‘Big Breakfast’ served on the Saturday from 11am to 2pm.