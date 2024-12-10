“As predicted, we are getting more extremes, and I also think that weather events last longer than in the past. At times it has been very dry and would not rain, even into late autumn which was not good for the plants. This spring brought us cold and wet, week after week... people don’t want this, but the garden loved it and many of the rhododendrons that had struggled recovered and enjoyed the wet, cool spring. Afterall, many of them come from the tops of cool, damp mountains.”