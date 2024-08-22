A brilliant achievement is how Liskeard School and Community College sum up their GCSE results. 

Liskeard School thanks Year 11s for their hard work, resilience and courage.
Effort, determination, creativity and strength of character were displayed by students according to the school which says, it has seen huge steps forward in attainment and progress across the year group.

Headteacher Dan Wendon is celebrating the success of year 11 students from the school.
Headteacher Dan Wendon said: “I am utterly delighted with the success of Year 11 who have absolutely done themselves and the whole community proud with this set of excellent results. 

Year 11 students achieved excellent results in this summer's GCSEs.
“It is very pleasing to see students continuing to represent themselves and their school in such a positive way. 

“I am so grateful to them and to their parents, carers, families and friends for offering such excellent support as they take the next steps in life with the best possible chance to succeed.”

Excellent success in their learning and personal development is being celebrated at Liskeard School.
He continued: “We are welcoming applications to Liskeard School Sixth Form and with such strong GCSE results anticipate strong interest in places.”

Year 11s did themselves and their community proud in their GCSE results, says Liskeard School.
