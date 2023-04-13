THIS week cinemas are still finding their feet after the whirlwind of Super Mario over the Easter holidays.
It was fantastic to see so many people back enjoying the cinema, even if they did leave a right old mess behind.
This week we have Good vs Evil throughout and plenty of special events to discuss. Plus a trip to Newquay for this week’s cinema memories.
•For booking details, visit wtwcinemas.co.uk
New Releases
Evil Dead Rise
The newest release this week and a third scary offering in succession.
Seeming April is the new October. This is the fifth in the franchise but delivering a fresh approach is director and writer Lee Cronin. Relocating the action and the principal players this time are siblings.
Beth visits her older sister Ellie, who is struggling to raise three children alone in a small Los Angeles apartment. However, their reunion is interrupted when they find a strange book hidden in the depths of Ellie’s building, which unleashes horrid flesh-possessing demons. The action then kicks in as the possession takes over and family loyalties are severely tested.
The film stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssia Sutherland with the production team behind the original on board. This is a great addition to the franchise.
Event Cinema
GOOD
National Theatre Live starring David Tennant.
Set in pre-war Germany, it shows how John Halder, a liberal-minded professor whose best friend is the Jewish Maurice, could not only be seduced into joining the Nazis, but step-by-rationalised-step end up embracing the Final Solution, justifying to his conscience the terrible actions involved.
Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs C.P. Taylor’s timely tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) and Sharon Small (The Bay). Filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.
Showing on Thursday, April 20.
Never Forget Tibet
Showing at The Plaza is documentary feature Never Forget Tibet narrated by Hugh Bonneville.
One of the most significant moments in 20th Century history, His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama reveals the details of his incredible escape into exile for the first time on film and in his own words with the Indian political officer who led him to safety, Har Mander Singh.
Featuring the Dalai Lama himself, members of his family, the Tibetan community in exile and those with historic ties to Tibet, the film explores the Dalai Lama’s compassion for a world seemingly in crisis today and seeks to find what can be learnt from his inspirational life story, the Tibetan culture, and its ancient spirituality.
Showing Wednesday, April 19.
Junk Head
Also at The Plaza the Anime season continues with Junk Head (with English language Subtitles).
In the distant future, mankind attains longevity through gene manipulation. However, in exchange, the ability to reproduce is lost. Clones were built to maintain the dwindling workforce, but 1,200 years ago they rebelled.
The humans, suddenly finding a need to understand their subterranean-dwelling creations, launch an ecological study.
Pat’s Film Club
Alien / Aliens
Pat’s Film Club Alien & Aliens Double Bill on Sunday, April 23 again at Truro cinema.
April 26th is officially “Alien Day” (after the moon LV-246 where the Alien was first discovered) and we couldn’t resist the opportunity to show two of the most iconic films ever made: Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens.
Join Pat and the gang and experience the heart-pounding terror and epic action of these classic films on the big screen. Watch as the crew of the Nostromo battles for survival against the ultimate predator - in space no one can hear you scream! Then witness Ellen Ripley take on an entire army of xenomorphs in the thrilling sequel - and this time it’s personal.
Cinema Memories
This week we have a trip to Newquay and one of the management team Caroline joins us this time around.
Will - Hi Caroline, first up could you tell us when you first started working at The Lighthouse cinema Newquay and do you remember the first film that was playing when you started work?
Caroline - I started work at Lighthouse Cinema in 2011. I was one of the original staff and was on duty when we opened for the first time in May of that year. It was a very exciting time and so nice to be involved with the lovely new cinema!
Although we opened at that time with Thor, Water For Elephants and Fast and Furious 5 we also had a special premiere event showing Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
This really threw us in at the deep end (no pun intended) but we all enjoyed how busy it was and also how excited customers and guests were to see a film, on the big screen in Newquay again.
Will - I remember coming over for the opening and the screening of Pirates. You do have a wonderful foyer space to host various events. Along with that premiere what would you say has been the most memorable moment during your time working at the Newquay cinema?
Caroline - I have lots of memorable moments to be honest, (some are also best kept quiet). I think a lot of them involve customers having a great time and also staff.
The fantastic atmosphere when we hosted the Fish People event with live music in the foyer was lots of fun. The Bond premiere also had an amazing atmosphere.
Not to forget the fantastic midnight screenings of Star Wars films when the 501st Garrison came along dressed as storm troopers each time.
Will - I’m on the fence with midnight screenings. I love the atmosphere but hate the 3am finishes! Which has been your most favourite film to have screened during your time working in the cinema?
Caroline- I actually have two. The first one was showing The Lost Boys for the first time, to a sold out screen. Lots of fun and great to see it again on the big screen.
I think my second was the first Guardians of the Galaxy. I was ushering it, which was great but everyone was so excited and the film did not disappoint at all. The end credits scene was particularly appreciated. If you know, you know.
Will - I love the Guardians franchise and really looking forward to Volume 3 real soon. As you have been with the company for a few years now you would have noticed a number of changes, but what in your opinion has changed significantly from when you first started working in the cinema to today?
Caroline - I have been at The Lighthouse for 12 years in May so quite a while. I think a significant change has been since Covid which hit us all very hard in terms of customers.
From opening the doors in 2011 we were very busy with sold out screens most weeks. Since Covid it’s taken a while to get our customer base back. Mario Bros has helped definitely over the Easter holiday with sold out screens again!
Will - The big question to finish on and what is your cinema snack of choice?
Caroline - Oh Will, I am the worst person to ask this question! I might be the only person that doesn’t like popcorn or cinema snacks. Yes that’s right our normal popcorn is not my favourite. Give me a bag of Haribo, Magic Stars or chocolate M&Ms and I could be happy.
This Week’s Quiz
Well this week’s film is Evil Dead Rise and feature event cinema is Good so inspiring me to use Good vs Evil as this week’s topic and movie titles that have one or the other mentioned in the name.
Question 1
Which iconic director is behind the original Evil Dead (1981) movie?
Question 2
Which actor played John McClaine in 2013 movie A Good Day to Die Hard?
Question 3
Which British actor played Belgian Sleuth Hercule Poirot in the 1982 movie Evil under the Sun?
Question 4
Who played radio comedian Adrian Cronauer in the 1987 film Good Morning Vietnam?
Question 5
What is the title of the 2015 Pixar animation?
A) The Good Dalmation
B) The Good Dinosaur
C) The Good Dolphin
Question 6
Who co-wrote and starred as Will and Chuckie in 1997 drama Good Will Hunting?
Question 7
The 1989 comedy See No Evil; Hear No Evil starred which comedy duo as Wally and Dave?
Question 8
Who starred as Lt. Daniel Kaffee and Lt. Commander Joanne Galloway in the 1992 drama A Few Good Men?
Question 9
Excluding the 2021 reboot there have been six Resident Evil movies, can you name them?
Question 10
1997 movie As Good as it Gets received a double leading Oscar win for its two stars but who won for playing Melvin Udall and Carol Connelly, plus a bonus point for naming who played Simon Bishop?