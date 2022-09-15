Event hopes to raise funds and awareness for village sale

“The Battle for Trevalga” as it has been dubbed, has residents of the village fighting to save an unspoilt 1,200-acre estate. The Manor of Tevalga estate consists of six tenanted farms and 17 homes, however, residents could now face eviction after the grounds have been put up for sale at a whopping £15.75 million, despite being left in a charitable trust specifying that it should be preserved and improved and “as far as possible not sold or broken up.”