Event hopes to raise funds and awareness for village sale
“The Battle for Trevalga” as it has been dubbed, has residents of the village fighting to save an unspoilt 1,200-acre estate. The Manor of Tevalga estate consists of six tenanted farms and 17 homes, however, residents could now face eviction after the grounds have been put up for sale at a whopping £15.75 million, despite being left in a charitable trust specifying that it should be preserved and improved and “as far as possible not sold or broken up.”
Due to this, local residents have been campaigning against the sale, hoping to gain support and raise funds to aid in their legal challenge of the sale. One of the ways it is hoped the group can raise money for the cause is through an upcoming fete.
While the fete, which is being held in the centre of the estate, promises a fun evening, co-ordinator of the campaign, Serena Partrick explained: “The fete promises to be an evening packed full of good old-fashioned fun but our mission is deadly serious.”
The event will be taking place on September 17, between 4pm and 9pm. Alongside this, campaigners are also encouraging people to sign a petition calling for the Charity Commission to halt the sale.
“We’re facing the twin tragedies of people who have lived here all their lives – and in some cases families who have been here for generations – potentially losing their homes alongside the devastating loss of a living piece of Cornish history,” said Serena.
“Cornwall has a massive housing crisis with more than 21,000 households currently on the housing waiting list. There are people in Trevalga on shorthold tenancies who could be evicted with just eight weeks’ notice. There’s no way they could afford to rent anywhere else in this area and possibly not in the whole of Cornwall.
“Trevalga is a priceless time capsule, mercifully unscarred by holiday home ownership and unbridled tourism which have ripped the hearts out of so many Cornish communities.
“This isn’t just our battle – it’s a battle which needs to be fought by anyone concerned about the loss of one of the last unspoilt corners of coastal Cornwall. Once its special magic has gone, no amount of money will ever be able to bring it back.”
