A ENVIRONMENTAL charity is going to be hosting an open day in Liskeard to help introduce local residents to the beauty of the woods.
Adventurers are being invited to High Wood on Venslooe Hill by Protect Earth on June 8 to get involved with a variety of exciting and interesting activities.
A spokesperson from Protect Earth explained: ”Our aim is to introduce more local people to the beauty of High Wood and to give them the opportunity to find out more about our plans for the future, so entry and all activities are free.
“Donations to our charity are, of course, very welcome.”
Ecology walk (one hour), 11.30am — Learn about Protect Earth’s work to restore High Wood from a commercial timber plantation back to native broadleaf woodland with ecologist Steve. Spot indicators of ancient woodland and signs of Cornwall’s industrial heritage. Encounter some of the birds, insects and other wildlife that inhabit this special place in mid-summer.
A BBQ with meat and vegan options available will be held from noon to 2.20pm.
At 1pm there will be a talk by the Screech Owl Sanctuary and Animal Park (45 minutes).
There will be a half hour rotation all day for visitors to see an owl or polecat up close and learn more about them, with a main talk at 1pm.
Join Iain Rowe, an experienced walk leader and historian from Caradon Archaeology, for a history walk (one hour) at 2.30pm which will explore the fascinating story of the former railway line and the mining boom that saw it built. Plus, find out about the mystery tunnel and the pre-railway transport routes and industrial activities throughout the wood.
There will be demonstrations by Pete from the Association of Pole-lathe Turners and Green Woodworkers. See a traditional green wood worker specialising in spoon carving and kitchen utensil making. They will demonstrate their shaving horse / spoon mule and two lucky people will have a chance to have a try at making spatulas.
Demonstrations will also be given of lamp making by Adrian from Kernow Retail who creates wooden lamp bases from driftwood, forestry and windfall etcetera and lampshades from reclaimed scrap.
Visitors can also help make a bug hotel or build a bird box, join the scavenger hunt, children’s crafts, make bookmarks and colourings on an eco-theme or take part in the tombola.
Visitors are free to explore the woods by themselves too.
A spokesperson added: “We recommend suitable shoes as some of the trails are steep and can be slippery.” Protect Earth are urging people who wish to attend this event to find alternative modes of transport as there is little parking at the site.