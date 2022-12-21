In November 2022, Cornwall Heritage Trust took ownership of St Cleer’s Well – a medieval holy well and wayside cross, situated within a small walled enclosure in the middle of the village of St Cleer, near Liskeard.
The original Well is believed to have originated in the 15th Century and was extensively renovated in 1864. It has gained an ‘exceptional interest’ standard as The Well is a Grade One Scheduled Ancient Monument – a demarcation earned by only 2.5% of buildings listed by Historic England.
According to Historic England, St Cleer’s well had the reputation for “curing the lame, the blind and the insane”.
The Holy Well has, over recent years, grown to have some wear and tear. Empire Tree & Garden Services has since recognised this and with support from Cornwall Heritage Trust completed some much needed remedial works to the well and surrounding area.
The company have completed a pruning process to a nearby Oak Tree which will reduce the risk of damage to the monument as well as a general tidy up of the grounds and surrounds.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Heritage Trust said: “We are so pleased that St Cleer’s Well is finally in the custody of Cornwall Heritage Trust and that this essential maintenance has begun. The work has been made possible by grant funding from Historic England, and we are hugely grateful for its unwavering support of this project. There is further conservation work set to take place in the New Year and we’re looking forward to seeing the results.”