Culverland Park’s community group “Clean up Culverland” have celebrated their first twelve months of working together to keep their estate tidy with the arrival of three new wooden planters.
The wooden planters have been provided by Cornwall Housing, an arms length company of Cornwall Council, who have recognised the hard work that the residents of Culverland Park have put into keeping their neighbourhood clean and tidy.
Originally started by Liskeard Councillor Nick Craker, the residents grasped the opportunity to utilise CORMAC’s volunteer tool trailer to remove brambles, plant new flower beds, clear fly tipping and litter pick around Culverland Park.
Cllr Nick Craker said: “I am so pleased to see how well all the residents at Culverland Park have continued to work together over the past 12 months to keep their neighbourhood looking tidy. I have mucked in when I have had time, but this has really been led and driven by the amazing community here in Liskeard. It’s good to see Cornwall Housing recognising the volunteers hard work by providing these planters at the residents request.”
Cllr Craker continued: “I also understand Cornwall Housing’s Neighbourhoods team recently spent a day helping the residents to tidy up Culverland Park’s pathways and hedges. It goes to show what can be achieved in a relatively short period of time when residents come together, supported by the Council, to look after their community.”
‘Clean up Culverland’ have been preparing compost for the past few months, in anticipation of the new wooden planters which arrived last week. The residents have already worked their socks off to fill the planters and get them planted up.
The residents at Culverland Park are always looking for more volunteers to support their efforts. If any resident of Culverland Park, Wrey Avenue or elsewhere in Liskeard want to get involved, contact can be made via Cllr Nick Craker on 07932 846278 or e-mail: [email protected]
