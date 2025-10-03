A FLEET of new electric buses, Run by Go Cornwall Bus, is now connecting communities in the county.
The six buses are covering Route 70 on the Rame Peninsula, running through Torpoint, Millbrook and Cawsand.
The buses form part of the county’s supported bus network – services subsidised by Cornwall Council to protect links for rural communities.
To mark the arrival of the buses on the Rame Peninsula, 10 trees will be planted for each new vehicle.
The vehicles are the latest zero-emission buses in Cornwall, following on from the county’s first electric bus which began operating in Falmouth in July. Later this year, the Truro Park and Ride fleet will go green, with seven new electric buses being introduced.
Dan Rogerson, Cornwall Council cabinet member for transport, said: “These new buses are better for the environment, more accessible for passengers and quieter for the communities they serve.
“With road transport contributing to more than a quarter of Cornwall’s carbon emissions, we have a duty to look to more sustainable options and reducing our impact where we can.
“Being able to bring these buses to Cornwall is the result of the good partnership working we have with our local bus operators and Plymouth City Council. We’ll continue to look for further funding opportunities to bring more electric buses to Cornwall.”
Funding for the Rame Peninsula service formed part of a wider bid to the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) 2 Fund by Plymouth City Council and Plymouth Citybus, part of the Go-Ahead group. The Department for Transport awarded £10.34-million towards the project, with Plymouth Citybus committing £19.6-million, Cornwall Council £1.19-million and Plymouth City Council £0.75-million.
This funding is delivering 50 new zero emission buses and electric charging infrastructure to the Milehouse dDepot in Plymouth where Go Cornwall Bus and Plymouth Citybus operate from.
Councillor John Stephens, Plymouth City Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning and transport, said: “It’s great to be able to officially mark the introduction of electric buses on the Service 70, which connects Plymouth and the Rame Peninsula.
“This is an important bus route for communities either side of the Tamar and it’s fantastic to see the buses out on the road and on the Torpoint Ferry.
“The Plymouth and South-East Cornwall ZEBRA project is testament to the great partnership between all involved – Plymouth City Council, Cornwall Council, Plymouth Citybus and the Department for Transport – and demonstrates our shared commitment to providing high quality bus services and decarbonising transport.”
Route 70’s new vehicles have also been designed to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. Each bus includes two wheelchair bays, step-free access, dementia-friendly interiors and audio-visual announcements.
Cornwall Council successfully bid for £1.3-million from the ZEBRA 2 Fund towards the infrastructure and buses for the Truro Park and Ride and Falmouth town service, with the council committing a further £1.95-million. Bus operator OTS and Falmouth Town Council have also supported the bid to bring an electric bus to the town, committing £105,000 and £5,000 respectively.
