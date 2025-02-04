ORGANISERS have confirmed the date and venue for Race Four in this season’s Primary Schools Cross County League, sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents.
In what has been a record-breaking year to date, another bumper entry is expected for this latest instalment of the series, which will take place at Fursdon Farm, Horningtops on Friday, February 7.
Schools from across East Cornwall will again be sending youngsters for the four scheduled races, the first of which gets underway at 3.45pm.
Run Start Times:
Year 3/4 Girls - 3.45pm
Year 3/4 Boys - 3.55pm
Year 5/6 Girls - 4.05pm
Year 5/6 Boys - 4.20pm
Each school is reminded that they can only enter a maximum of seven runners for each race with the first four children back to count for team scores. Registration is from 3pm.
The Horningtops race will also be the Cornwall School Games XC final qualifier. The first seven in each separate boys and girls year (Year 3 can take part with Year 4 if they qualify) automatically qualify with the eighth to be decided upon merit.
A new one-way system will be in operation when leaving the event. Attendees are asked to follow the direction arrows through the farm buildings and exit along the main concrete farm driveway onto the B3252.