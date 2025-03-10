RESIDENTS and businesses in Cornwall are being warned to make sure they dispose of their waste properly – or they could face a fixed penalty of up to £1,000 for fly-tipping.
The warning from Cornwall Council comes after two residents received fixed penalty notices for waste-related offences.
A person was issued with a £500 penalty after dumping five black bags of rubbish at Greensplat, near St Austell, while another, who paid someone to dispose of their waste, received a £200 penalty after their rubbish was fly-tipped at St Dennis.
When contacted by council officers, the second resident said a man with a van had cold-called at their property offering to remove rubbish. The householder did not check if he was a licensed waste carrier and failed to get any contact details.
Both cases were investigated by the council’s community protection team after landowners provided evidence that enabled officers to identify where the waste originated.
A council spokesperson said: “Fly-tips are unsightly, cost significant amounts of money to clean up and can be dangerous for both people and wildlife. In some cases, they can cause long-term environmental damage.”
The council has updated its fixed-rate penalties for fly-tipping. Anyone found responsible for a large-scale fly-tip or dumping potentially hazardous materials will receive a £1,000 fixed penalty. Anyone found responsible for a smaller-scale fly-tip will receive a £500 fixed penalty.
If a penalty is not paid or in cases involving repeat offenders, the council will prosecute. If convicted, offenders can face an unlimited fine and up to five years in prison. Vehicles used to carry out the offences can also be seized.
Cornwall councillor Martyn Alvey said: “Fly-tipping is totally unacceptable. It puts people and animals at risk and clearing up fly-tips can be costly – the bill for which is ultimately picked up by council taxpayers or landowners.”