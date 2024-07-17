DEVON and Cornwall angling clubs alongside the environment are reaping the rewards from Environment Agency rod licence money.
Roche Angling Club's ambition to replace several fishing platforms at Wheal Rashleigh was supported by £4,575 from the Environment Agency. The platforms help keep anglers safe, help stabilise banks and make angling more accessible.
Schemes like Wheal Rashleigh in Cornwall is just one example of money coming back into the angling community from the Fisheries Improvement Programme.
Other schemes in Cornwall to benefit included: Tarka Swims Aeration - £2,166; Fowey Draynes - £4,825; Bude Canal Angling Association - £3,000; Kernow Fisheries - £4,500.
During 2023/24 more than £955,000 was invested into 232 projects to improve fishing in England, rivers and habitats with a further £1-million secured through match funding from our partners.
James Wimpress, an Environment Agency project manager, said: “The Fisheries Improvement Programme is a virtuous circle. Money from rod licence sales is put back where it came from to improve the experience of anglers, protect fish stocks and improve the environment. This investment unlocks funding from partners which creates even more benefits.”
Those looking to fish in English waterways should remember they must have a valid rod fishing licence, which can be easily bought online.