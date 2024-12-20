ENTRIES for the hugely popular Saltash Half Marathon and 5K runs are now open.
The annual races form part of the town’s May Fair weekend and will take place on Sunday, May 4 at 10am.
The Saltash Half Marathon is one of the oldest and toughest races of its kind in the country - with the route taking in parts of the town, as well as the local countryside.
The Saltash Fun Run is also part of the day’s activities and is open to all ages and abilities.
Entries to the half marathon are limited to 200 runners, the 5K race is limited to 100 runners, whilst the Fun Run has no limits.
To enter any of the race, visit the Tamar Trotters website - www.tamartrotters.co.uk