A new venue for a concert series will open at St Stephen’s Church in Launceston with a visit by young musicians Chloe Dickens (violin) and Ricky Moreira (piano) to present a concert on Friday, July 26.
The concert will include music for violin and piano by Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, Boulanger and Ravel. This new proposed series is an idea suggested by Jess Lancaster, the Curate of St Stephen’s Church in Launceston to bring a music series to rural churches around Launceston.
She attended the masterclass given by Icelandic cellist Geirthrudur Godmondsdottir (cello) and Antoine Préat (piano) in Truro hosted by Metronome earlier this year.
Her daughter was one of the young students who played in the masterclasses and Jess suggested to Metronome’s Tim Smithies that a concert series might be started in Launceston which would be inclusive for young performers.
Before the concert in Launceston, all young people and parents are invited free to “Meet the artists” to speak to, listen and ask questions at 6pm. This informal style will open the event to all those who may be unfamiliar with classical music. The concert itself is a specially chosen sequence of music.
Chloë Dickens is an award-winning, multi-genre artist based in the UK and USA. She completed her master’s degree this year in Classical Performance at the Aaron Copland School of Music (ACSM) at Queens College, New York.
As well as violin she is also multi-talented. Her folk/jazz trio ‘Layer by Layer’ have a unique ability to sing and play various instruments at the same time.
Ricky Moreira is a co-student at ACSM on piano and has is working on honing his skills as a vocal accompanist and coach. he plays with Chloe in the “Balsam Piano Trio”
While a piano has been found for this concert, it was hoped that a small grand piano might be gifted or lent to the church through Piano Go Round (who are co-hosting the event). If anyone has a good quality piano they can spare on loan or to gift, contact Tim Smithies [email protected]
To book tickets, visit: uk.patronbase.com/_CornishRivieraBoxOffice/Productions/MR09/Performances