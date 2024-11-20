AN award-winning Christmas attraction in Cornwall is gearing up for its final dazzling event that will take place in December.
Talented artists are busily creating this year’s sixth and final instalment of the immersive Tunnel of Lights event at Charlestown’s Shipwreck Treasure Museum. It will open to thousands of visitors on Friday, December 6, and runs until New Year’s Eve.
A bonus this year will see Santa visiting the event on December 6 to 8, 13 to 15 and 20 to 23. Santa will interact with guests, finding out what younger visitors hope to receive on Christmas morning and posing for selfies. On Christmas Eve, Santa will be busy delivering presents, so two of his Elves will take his place.
Lynné Raubenheimer from the Shipwreck Treasure Museum said: “We’re busily building our last Tunnel of Lights that will be as sparkly, fun and enchanting as ever. As our guests travel through Christmas Mountain, there will be tens of thousands of festive lights and beautiful scenes.
“Families will be able to get involved in making Christmas crafts, enjoy festive drinks and treats and step into our Giant, much-loved, Snow Globe which will be back.
“Our opening four dates of this year’s event have sold out with other dates filling up quickly. With Santa visiting on certain pre-Christmas dates pre-booking is essential to avoid missing out.”
Tickets are available to book online by visiting: shipwreckcharlestown.co.uk
COMPETITION
We are offering one lucky family — two adults (age 18+) and two children (age three to 17 years) — the chance to win tickets to see the sparkling Tunnel of Lights at the Shipwreck Treasure Museum, Charlestown from Friday, December 6 until Sunday, December 31.
Pick up this week’s paper for competition entry details!
A family ticket is for any peak or off-peak date – subject to availability.
Deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday, December 2. Editor’s decision is final. Terms and conditions can be found on our website.