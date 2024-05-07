A production which has without question been a resounding triumph is coming to Carnglaze Caverns in Liskeard on May 18.
Taking audiences by storm, ‘Saltlines’ is a prose and music collaboration between bestselling author Raynor Winn and folk-roots supergroup The Gigspanner Big Band, which features some of the most celebrated names on the British folk scene.
Formed by legendary Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight, the band line-up features Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin of acclaimed multi-instrumental duo Edgelarks; Bellowhead co-founder and melodeon player extraordinaire, John Spiers; Roger Flack on guitar; and Sacha Trochet on percussion. Together they have created an emotional odyssey which explores the beauty, stories and traditions of the South West Coast Path.
The Salt Path is, Raynor Winn's and her husband Moth's story. A global bestselling memoir chronicling their tale of loss, hope and rediscovery against the dramatic backdrop of the South West Coast Path.
Having enjoyed a debut tour around the route of the South West Coast Path during the summer of 2022, followed by tours of the south, east, and north, Saltlines continues to go from strength to strength. Spring 2024 sees the show visit diverse locations across the country.
