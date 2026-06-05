A passionate tribute to two musical legends will be taking place at St Austell Arts Theatre on Saturday, July 18.
The legacies of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan are being honoured by The Big Yellow Tambourine Man Band.
With musical authenticity, this multi-instrumentalist five-piece covers all the hits including ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, ‘Both Sides Now’, fronted by Isabelle Nutton and Bob Thomson as Joni and Bob.
It’s promises to be an exhilarating evening of songwriting genius presented with passion and humour.
Audiences will be taken on a journey through Joni’s and Bob’s histories, poetry and artistry, their trademark guitars and pianos backed by a full band and augmented with the evocative sounds of the Wurlitzer, harmonica and dulcimer.
There will be nostalgic stops along the way in Greenwich Village, Laurel Canyon, the Isle of Wight and beyond.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/st-austell-arts-theatre/t-jxzpnoj
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