SIX piece tribute band The Fleetwood Mac Songbook are bringing their non-stop, hit packed show to Sterts Theatre, Liskeard on Sunday, May 4.
The band perform a spell binding recreation of the stellar ‘songbook’ of Fleetwood Mac, drawing from over six decades of songs.
Their set of course includes soft rock anthems from the ‘Rumours’ and ‘Tango In The Night’ albums but they don't forget founding member, Blues guitar legend Peter Green, and dedicate a portion of the show to a selection of his work.
Every detail is immaculate to ensure that the unmistakable 'Mac' sound is recreated faithfully - the exceptional three part harmonies are a standout as well as the high quality musicianship that gives the songs that final polish of authenticity.
Audience can be assured of a night to remember in the company of these fine musicians on an evening suitable for all ages.
To book tickets, visit: sterts.co.uk/#whatson