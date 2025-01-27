Cornwall's motorists will have 38 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And 11 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards lane closure and convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 32 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6am January 27 to 5pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin to Temple, lane closure drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 4am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chybucca exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Carland Cross, turn and return westbound to Chybucca.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Cannaframe, diversion for entry via Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm January 28 to 4am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 29 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road junction.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Penhale.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate exit slip road, lane closure and ring management for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard to Trerulefoot, lane closures (including filter lane for Lower Clicker) for carriageway improvements, diversion for filter lane to next, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Trebursye exit slip road closure for National Grid works, diversion via A30 westbound to Kennards House and E Park.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor to Preeze Cross - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Carminow Cross - lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Trethawle carriageway closure for horticulture works, diversion via A374, A387 and B3252.
• A38, from 7pm January 30 to 7am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake to Tideford traffic lights for South West Water works.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Redruth-Avers exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Chiverton, diversion for entry via Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 4am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill to Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 10am to 1pm on February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 7am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth to Canonstown used a diversion for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter to Tideford, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Redruth-Avers exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Chiverton, diversion for exit via Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 4am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down entry slip road closure, for barrier repairs, diversion via the A388 Launceston and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Chiverton Cross,.
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Twobridges to Fivelanes - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Avers.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A38, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker -Lane closure switching with convoy for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to Cockwells traffic signals for layby resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland exit slip road - multi-way traffic signals on roundabout for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, westbound, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38, eastbound, diversion via A390, A388 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Avers.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.