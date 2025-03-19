FORMER Strictly Come Dancing professional and co-host of BBC2’s It Takes Two, Janette Manrara, makes her musical theatre debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, coming to Hall for Cornwall between Monday, April 21 and Saturday, April 26.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.
Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
The Voice caught up with Janette to chat about her preparation for the role, the transition from the dancefloor to the stage, and all that jazz.
Janette said: “This is a dream come true.
“To have my musical theatre debut be playing the iconic Roxie Hart is so exciting.
“She is a beautifully complex character, and I cannot wait to bring my ‘Roxie’ to the stage.
“I truly look forward to working with the incredible cast and the whole team of one of the best musicals of all time. Looking forward to seeing everyone that comes to the show and giving them a real ‘razzle dazzle’ of a show.”
You are well known for your time as a Strictly Come Dancing professional, but you trained in musical theatre at a young age before focusing on dance. Does this now feel like a bit of a full-circle moment, making your musical theatre debut?
It really does feel like a full circle moment for me. I remember being 12 years old and doing Cats and A Chorus Line, and then as I got into my teenage years, when I was 15/16, looking at Chicago and West Side Story.
I played Velma Kelly in the Cell Block Tango with my dance school, not in any kind of official way. I always loved the music of Chicago, so to now come back all these years later through my dancing career and be able to play Roxie and be in musicals again is just ‘wow’. It's a pinch myself, full circle moment.
You’ve embraced so many different opportunities throughout your career. Was musical theatre always something you had in mind, or did this feel like the perfect moment to try it?
Yeah, I think it was the perfect time. I'm no longer dancing as much as I used to, obviously
Aljaž [Škorjanec] and I still do our shows together, but I'm not dancing on Strictly Come Dancing, which was literally 8-to-10-hour days on my legs, dancing. Now being a mother and presenting has taken over, it felt right to take on a new challenge. I just wanted it to feel right, to be with the right character and the right musical. So, the timing for this was perfect.
What drew you to Chicago? Was it a dream role or an exciting new challenge?
Chicago was always a dream. I remember signing with my agent, gosh, I don't know how many years ago now, and saying three things that I really want to achieve in my life, and one of them was to be able to play Roxie or Velma in Chicago.
To be here now and see it all coming to life is just so, so incredible. I think Roxie is such a complex, beautiful character. You don't get a lot of leading ladies like her. She's not necessarily all rainbows and butterflies; there's a lot more to her than that. I love that quality about her, and what she brings as a character to the show. I’m really looking forward to playing her.
Which aspects of Roxie’s character do you resonate with the most and what do you find most compelling about her?
I can resonate with Roxie’s fighter mentality – she’s a survivor, she likes to make it work and really puts her all into it (maybe not always necessarily in the best way), but she gets what needs to be done, done. I also really like her vulnerability, I know it seems like she doesn’t have much, but there are a couple of moments throughout the show where you feel almost sorry for her. To have a woman who murders a man, and who lies and cheats, and yet you still feel some warmth towards her, makes her such an interesting character to play.
Has your dance background influenced the way you approach the role, especially with Chicago's iconic choreography?
I definitely think my dance background will affect how I approach Roxie. She always dreamt about being on Vaudeville, and I think there’s a part of her that is a natural performer.
Having been a dancer my whole life, I think that’s one of the things that most excites me about the musical, really getting into those Fosse details.
He’s one of my favourite choreographers of all time, so to be here learning where the pinkie finger goes, the angles, the way the body shapes are, and incorporating all that into Roxie, is very cool.
Do you have a favourite scene or song from the show that you are particularly excited to perform?
I’m excited to perform ‘Roxie’, the iconic monologue into the whole singing and dancing sequence with all the boys – it’s such an iconic moment in musical theatre, period! That’s definitely a big one. But also, ‘Nowadays’ into ‘Hot Honey Rag’, the dancing and choreography for that is also so iconic. So many people have done it and given it their twist, so to learn those steps, dance those moves, and sing those songs will be really exciting. These are the two currently that I’m most excited about, but I think I’m going to keep finding new and special things every day that I really enjoy doing.
Touring a musical is no easy feat. How do you keep yourself on top form both physically and mentally?
I’ve been touring pretty much my whole dance career, since 2010 I was touring around the world with Burn the Floor, across the US and in the West End twice.
Once I started with Strictly Come Dancing, I toured with the Strictly Live tour every year, and then Aljaž and I would do our own tours, so I’m kind of used to the tour life.
The thing I’ll find difficult this time around, for the first time ever, is being away from my daughter [Lyra] and Aljaž.
It’s the first time I’ll be without them by my side. This time it’s just me, so I think I’ll be running home on days off. Thank God for FaceTime and the ability to connect that way. I think that’ll be the biggest challenge for the next few months, but nothing I won’t be able to overcome.
Does this experience make you want to explore more roles in musical theatre in the future?
This is my first ever musical theatre experience. At the moment I’m loving every second of the process and really enjoying the singing and the acting which I haven’t done since I was a kid, so it’s nice to tap into that again. I hope there’s more characters and experiences and roles to play in the future, but we’ll see.
What three items will you be taking on the road with you for your dressing room?
I will definitely have a photo of Aljaž and Lyra that will come with me everywhere I go, along with maybe one of her little toys that smells like her and reminds me of her.
I also like my makeup and my skincare, so I’ll have all of my favourite makeup and creams and moisturisers.
I’ve also got these big thick boots that you wear to keep your feet and ankles warm – ballet dancers wear them – and I always get laughed at when I use them on Strictly, but I’ll have them with me to get ready for the day.
Is there a piece of advice you’ve received or that you would pass on to anyone hoping to go into the creative industry?
I guess the good old saying from Strictly really sits strong here, which is ‘keep dancing’. Keep going at it, keep singing, keep acting, keep auditioning, keep going to class, keep doing the things that excite you and will hopefully lead you onto the next chapter of your creative career. One of my favourite quotes is from Walt Disney – “all of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” – it’s a reminder to keep pushing no matter what, and someday something would come along. You just have to stay at it and keep dreaming.