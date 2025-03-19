I guess the good old saying from Strictly really sits strong here, which is ‘keep dancing’. Keep going at it, keep singing, keep acting, keep auditioning, keep going to class, keep doing the things that excite you and will hopefully lead you onto the next chapter of your creative career. One of my favourite quotes is from Walt Disney – “all of our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” – it’s a reminder to keep pushing no matter what, and someday something would come along. You just have to stay at it and keep dreaming.