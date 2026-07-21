THE STAR of ITV's hit quiz show The Chase, Shaun Wallace - better known as 'The Dark Destroyer' - is heading to Hawkins Blackwater next week for a special charity challenge in support of Cornwall Air Ambulance.
On Tuesday, August 4, Hawkins Motor Group will open its doors for The Shaun Wallace Charity Challenge, inviting the community to enjoy an afternoon and evening of fun and friendly competition, while raising vital funds for one of Cornwall's most important charities.
From 2pm to 9pm, visitors will have the chance to meet Shaun himself and take on his lap time around a specially constructed Scalextric track, created with the support of Think Scalextric. Competitors will race a miniature version of Hawkins’ Cornish Tartan car around the track, with the aim of beating Shaun's fastest time.
Guests can also test their skills with a range of challenges including a putting competition, cornhole, and a 60-second rowing challenge, alongside enjoying local food and drink on the forecourt. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the latest models from Hawkins' automotive brands.
All money raised from the event will go towards Cornwall Air Ambulance, helping support the lifesaving work of the charity's crew, who provide emergency care to people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
James Hawkins, director of Hawkins Motor Group, said, “We're incredibly excited to welcome Shaun Wallace to Hawkins Blackwater and bring the community together for what promises to be a fantastic day of fun, competition and fundraising.
“Cornwall Air Ambulance does such vital work across our county, and we're proud to support a charity that makes such a difference to local people when they need it most. We hope everyone comes along, has a go at beating Shaun's Scalextric time, enjoys the activities, and helps us raise as much as possible for this amazing cause.”
The event is free to attend, with donations welcome.
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