FOLLOWING in the footsteps of the Band of HM Royal Marines Plymouth, the Royal Marines Band Service returns to Truro’s Hall for Cornwall on May 16 with the Oceanaires Big Band.
Under the direction of local Cornishman, captain Phil Trudgeon, the Oceanaires brings the big band sound to Truro with a concert sure to wow the Cornish audience.
Following successful concerts in the South of England, as well as featuring at the Royal Marines Band Service marquee event, The Mountbatten Festival of Music in 2023, this will be the first time the band has visited Cornwall and they are very excited to bring their talents to the Cornish capital.
Running time is 2 hours 30 minutes with 20 minute interval.
To book tickets, visit: www.hallforcornwall.co.uk/whats-on/the-oceanaires-big-band/