MAMMA Mia. That was awesome.
The smash hit musical performed at the Hall for Cornwall was a riotously fun night out.
Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA.
Sophie Sheridan’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother Donna face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.
The musical cleverly interweaves Abba’s iconic songs to tell the story from the portrayal of Sophie's nervous energy in "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" and Donna's palpable worry in "Slipping Through My Fingers."
Other classic tracks like Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, and The Winner Takes It All were also flawlessly integrated into the narrative.
The female actresses, which include Jenny Griffin who played Donna, and Sarah Earnshaw, who performed the role of Tanya, were the stars of the show with their powerful vocal performances.
The simplistic, minimalist set of a sunny Greek island does not detract from the show as the singing, dancing and comedic moments take centre stage.
There are also plenty of cheeky, innuendo-laced adult humour, often delivered by Donna and the Dynamos, which brought about lots of laughter through their saucy one liners.
While I wouldn’t say the story takes itself too seriously Mamma Mia provides an entertaining evening as it takes the audience from one massive musical number to the next.
The euphoric, high-energy finale where the cast dons glorious '70s tribute costumes for a mega-mix of "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," and "Waterloo" had the audience up dancing and singing along.
You don’t need to be a seasonal ABBA fan to enjoy Mamma Mia. The show provides an energetic, joyful, theatrical escape.
Mamma Mia is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until June 14.
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