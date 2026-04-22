IF you are as old as me you will fondly remember the Fawlty Towers television series.
Despite its popularity only 12 episodes were ever made of the 1970s sitcom, which is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential comedy series of all time.
So, it was exciting to watch Fawlty Towers – The Play, being performed at the Hall for Cornwall to see the iconic characters and farcical moments brought to life once more.
The play, adapted for the stage by John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty in the TV series, weaves together three iconic episodes: The Hotel Inspectors, Communication Problems, and The Germans.
The audience roared with laughter as Basil, the incredibly rude, arrogant, and highly neurotic owner-manager, constantly struggles to maintain his hotel while dealing with guests he disdains.
It was a hilarious tribute to the original 1970s TV sitcom and had everything you could wish for in a farce from comic timing to laugh out loud moments such as Basil miming the name of his winning horse behind his disapproving wife’s back to the linguistically challenged Spaniard waiter Manuel who proudly announces, “I know nothing!”
There were many other classic moments including the "don't mention the war," goose-stepping and the fire drill that isn’t a fire drill, even before an actual fire breaks out.
Danny Bayne’s version of Basil is a striking mirror image of John Cleese’s interpretation perfectly capturing his frantic energy, physical mannerisms, and rude charm.
Mia Austen’s sharp portrayal of Sybil pulls no punches while Hemi Yeroham brings a sweet sincerity to the nation's favourite Spanish waiter, Manuel.
Special mention must go to Paul Nicholas who many people will remember starred as Vince Pinner in the TV sitcom Just Good Friends in the 1980s. It was great to see him on stage bringing a seasoned, comedic presence to the role of the bumbling Major.
Fawlty Towers – The Play is a hugely entertaining blast of nostalgia that is no pale imitation of the original, but a very vivid one.
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