PRINCE Edward was among the audience to watch a sold-out performance of Fawlty Towers The Play at the Hall for Cornwall, Truro, on Tuesday night.
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh roared with laughter as the chaos, charm, and razor‑sharp comic timing of John Cleese’s iconic sitcom was brought to life on the stage.
He viewed the stage, backstage areas and met members of the cast and crew to hear about the production’s national success. He did this as part of his role as the Royal Patron of Hall for Cornwall.
A long‑standing champion of Hall for Cornwall and the wider creative industries, His Royal Highness has supported the HfC charitable mission as a cultural cornerstone for audiences, artists, and young people across more than a decade.
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