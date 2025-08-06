FAMILY folklore has it that my great grandad’s brother was Richard Bullock from Retew in St Columb Major, better known as Deadwood Dick, who became famous for shooting bad guys whilst riding shotgun on the Deadwood stage, which features prominently in the musical comedy Calamity Jane.
So, it was with added interest that I went to watch the performance at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro.
Based on the much-loved 1953 Doris Day film, Calamity Jane follows her adventures in the frontier gold rush town as she navigates mistaken identities and unrequited love.
The iconic brash, wise-cracking fearless sharp-shooting frontierswoman performed by multi-award-winning West End actor and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher is tasked with bringing back the esteemed Adelade Adams from Chicago to perform at her local saloon.
But she gets more than she bargained for when aspiring performer Katie Brown, played by Seren Sandham Davies, pretends to be the big revue star, deceiving Jane to gain her moment in the spotlight.
Carrie Hope Fletcher is an engaging, sassy, charming and very feisty Calamity Jane.
Vinny Coyle who portrays Wild Bill Hickok, Jane’s sparring partner, effectively balances his character's authoritative presence whilst also revealing his more vulnerable side.
A highlight of Calamity Jane are the sure-fire bulletproof showtunes delivered with style, which include The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away), The Black Hills of Dakota and Just Blew in from the Windy City.
A clever and humorous part of the production is the improvised use of the props such as the piano and chairs that double as the Deadwood stage.
For my mum, who joined me to watch Calamity Jane, it was the nostalgia of the show that enthralled the most as it brought back memories of playing cowboys and Indians as a child and singing the songs.
Calamity Jane, which is being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday, August 9, is by no means a calamity. This fancy new production has struck gold. Grab your posse and buckle up for a rip-roaring, thigh slapping, hoedown of a night out. Yee-haw.
