One of the UK’s favourite TV household names extends his nationwide tour of his latest show which will be visiting Liskeard's Sterts Theatre on September 13.
From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join one of the leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.
With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, The Pilgrimage, Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure, as well as hosting Live At The Apollo.
Known for his passion for the outdoors, Ed can be seen turning his presenting skills to factual broadcasting in BBC Two’s Volcano Live, World’s Most Dangerous Roads and Into The Wild with Gordon Buchanan.
To book tickets, visit: tickets.sterts.co.uk/sales/events/ed-byrne-tragedy-plus-time