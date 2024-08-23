The subject of solar farms on agricultural land is a growing political concern in Cornwall.
The council recently refused an application for a large site between Launceston and Bude, mainly because the visual impact it would have when viewed alongside an existing large scale solar farm, right next door. As the country progresses with the net-zero ambition, we are likely to see policy changes by the new Labour government that will make it easier to gain planning permission for these large-scale solar farms and other renewable energy generation.
Whilst this might be good on balance, it’s clearly important to be generating our own clean power. However, only if it is located in the right place. Not in sensitive landscapes or removing the best and most versatile land from food production. Like many policy changes, even the best made plans can have negative consequences for our ambition to achieve net-zero. That said, it doesn’t have to be either a renewable energy scheme, or a food production scheme. Often the two can work side by side. Indeed, many farmers have rightly diversified some of their land to solar and other renewable energy schemes. It may help reduce the cost to a farm business and generate alternative income, whilst continuing to produce food for the nation.
Smaller scale solar schemes that support existing farms is a positive. However, with the existing grid capacity being what it is, the question over the national infrastructure being able to cope is still a problem the government need to answer.
Another planning application that came to my attention recently, was for solar panels on the roof of a listed building. It was knocked back because of the heritage impact. Equally we often see heritage objections raised when homeowners of listed buildings apply for double glazing or more energy efficient windows.
There are many anomalies and inconsistencies in planning policy. Any government review of this would do well to look at all the small changes that could be made, which would accumulate in a big difference and not just the ‘hammer to crack a nut’ approach of permitting industrial solar all over the rural countryside.
Nick Craker
Conservative Cornwall councillor for Liskeard