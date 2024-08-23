Whilst this might be good on balance, it’s clearly important to be generating our own clean power. However, only if it is located in the right place. Not in sensitive landscapes or removing the best and most versatile land from food production. Like many policy changes, even the best made plans can have negative consequences for our ambition to achieve net-zero. That said, it doesn’t have to be either a renewable energy scheme, or a food production scheme. Often the two can work side by side. Indeed, many farmers have rightly diversified some of their land to solar and other renewable energy schemes. It may help reduce the cost to a farm business and generate alternative income, whilst continuing to produce food for the nation.