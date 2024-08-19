A MAN who shines a light on Liskeard, its people and their stories will be made a Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh. Brian Oldham has been President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society for the past seven years, has volunteered at the town’s Museum for eight, and is an area rep for the Cornwall Archaeological Society. His guided walks are well subscribed and enjoyed: Brian brings buildings to life with true and entertaining tales of their inhabitants and an extensive knowledge of the surrounding history.