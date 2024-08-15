EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Overhaul of historic building
Consultants overseeing the refurbishment of the headquarters of a local town council has applied to Cornwall Council’s planning department to overhaul a condemned heater system.
At present, significant parts of Bodmin Town Council’s Shire House complex has been left without heating after its existing boiler was condemned. Other parts rely on electric heating, such as out-dated storage heating systems.
Ward Williams Associates, on behalf of Bodmin Town Council is proposing to change that, with existing radiators reused wherever possible.
They said: “Shire House was built by local architect Joseph Pascoe in 1840 to the east of Shire Hall to accommodate the judges. The building consists of three storeys and a basement. There are five symmetrical windows on the first and second floor, and both ground floors have central doorways. This is repeated on both West and North elevations. The West front has a 20th century glazed porch standing on original moulded granite steps; tripartite inner door-way with original segmental-arched fanlight.
“The North front has original over light with margin panes over 20th century door approached by 20th century ramp on the right. The East front has three bays with similar detail and a large 20th century ground floor extension. The building is used on an ad hoc basis by the community and other private hirers but there is no one cohesive use.
“The proposal is to replace the boiler and heating system within Shire House due to the existing boiler being recently condemned, leaving several areas of the building unheated. The existing boiler is to be replaced with a Remeha Quinta Ace 90 gas boiler which allow the wet system to be extended and supply all areas of the building, eliminating the need to rely on night storage/ electric heaters. Where viable the existing cast iron radiators will be reused, and all new cast iron radiators installed will match the existing as far as practicable.
“The existing modern steel radiators, electric heaters and night storage heaters will all be replaced with Stelrad Softline radiators to achieve a more unified appearance throughout. With Bodmin Town Council’s plan to move the museum into the ground floor of Shire House, greater atmospheric stability and temperature control is required. This will be achieved by the installation of underfloor heating to these rooms.”
The application, under reference PA24/05791 is currently under consideration by Cornwall Council.
Pre-application enquiry for houses
A pre-application advice enquiry for two four-bedroom dwellings with a double garage per plot on land at Dean Denver, Dean Street, Liskeard has been submitted to Cornwall Council by Andrew Gardener.
A previous application to demolish the two existing bungalows, built in the late 1950s and in a state of disrepair with the view to replacing them with four four-bed dwellings on the site was withdrawn in 2024.
The withdrawal came after objections were raised by Liskeard Town Council and the Cornwall Council tree officer.
In their objections, the town council said: “While the committee welcomed the development of four bedroom, large family houses, the committee resolved that the Town Council object to the application due to overdevelopment of the plot, with a design not in keeping with the surrounding conservation area.”
A different pre-application advice enquiry to assess whether the building currently in situ could be demolished and a dormer bungalow put in its place in 2022 received a favourable response at the time, with the planning department stating: “In my view, there would be support in principle for a replacement dwelling on this site, however, a good design which appropriately considers the heritage and tree constraints would be essential.
“The site is particularly visible from Dean Street so a Conservation Area friendly design would be the way forward. The potential to replace the existing poor-quality bungalow with something more appropriate should weigh in favour for the scheme. I'd recommend commissioning a Heritage Impact Assessment and Arboriculture Impact Assessment before progressing the design significantly as the outcomes of these reports should inform the development.
“There could be scope for a wider redevelopment of the site in combination with the adjacent Trebyan site (also mentioned in the concurrent pre-app), but this would require some further pre-application work with initial design proposals to give appropriate advice if that route was to be progressed.”
The latest application can be tracked on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA24/00903.
Bungalow extension approved
The construction of additional storey height to existing bungalow to create additional three bedrooms one with en-suite and study room and separate bathroom has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Permission was granted for the property known as 58 George Street, Looe.
Looe Town Council said it was in favour of the application, on the condition that it was: “subject to supplying a street scene visual to show the proposed right height against the neighbouring properties.”
Extensions to property approved
Plans for the front, side and rear single-storey extensions to allow for a toilet, utility room and open kitchen and dining room at a property in Bodmin has been approved by the local planning authority.
The application, concerning 26 Queens Crescent, Bodmin was made by Mr Difford.
Bodmin Town Council, in their consultation submission said they supported the application, while no public representations either for or against the proposals were made.
South West Water said that there was a combined sewer near the property and that they would require more details on how the proposals would affect access to the facility.
One additional condition was included in the permission granted by Cornwall Council, namely: “No additional new window or external openings, beyond those shown on the approved plan, shall be added to the south west and north east elevations of the development hereby permitted.
“Reason: To protect the privacy of the occupants of the neighbouring properties and in accordance with Policy 12 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 and paragraph 135 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2023.”
