“The proposal is to replace the boiler and heating system within Shire House due to the existing boiler being recently condemned, leaving several areas of the building unheated. The existing boiler is to be replaced with a Remeha Quinta Ace 90 gas boiler which allow the wet system to be extended and supply all areas of the building, eliminating the need to rely on night storage/ electric heaters. Where viable the existing cast iron radiators will be reused, and all new cast iron radiators installed will match the existing as far as practicable.