The Fowey Classic Car Show & Parade returns on Thursday, August 22.
The event, which was first held in 2021, takes place during Fowey Regatta Week. Thousands of spectators attended last year’s event when 335 vehicles were on display, 200 of which joined the parade through the streets of the historic town.
During the event £5,000 was raised for charity, with £3,000 going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and a thousand going towards the Fowey Food Bank and local youth club.
Public viewing for this year’s outing at Fowey River Academy begins at 2.30pm until 5.30pm, with the awards presentation will take place at 4.45pm. Visitors will be lining the ancient streets of Fowey at 5.30pm when the parade commences.
The vehicles participating in the show are all pre-1990 machines, which include sports cars, bikes, agricultural and commercial vehicles.
For more information on the event, visit: www.foweyclassiccar.com